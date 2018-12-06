Nancy Pelosi and sexism

Why is she not the clear choice for speaker of the House?

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The election proved the best man for the job is a woman. Nancy Pelosi wrested control of the House from Republicans and added 39 new Democratic seats, mostly women. Chuck Schumer, whose only job was to keep the 49 Democratic Senate seats, lost two more. He was re-elected Senate minority leader. Rep. Pelosi is still running to keep her leadership role.

Who’s battling the president and GOP on passing the rest of the fiscal 2019 budget? Sen. Schumer, not Rep. Pelosi. Something is wrong with this picture.