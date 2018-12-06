Letters

Nancy Pelosi and sexism

Carmine DiFazio North Las Vegas
December 5, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The election proved the best man for the job is a woman. Nancy Pelosi wrested control of the House from Republicans and added 39 new Democratic seats, mostly women. Chuck Schumer, whose only job was to keep the 49 Democratic Senate seats, lost two more. He was re-elected Senate minority leader. Rep. Pelosi is still running to keep her leadership role.

Who’s battling the president and GOP on passing the rest of the fiscal 2019 budget? Sen. Schumer, not Rep. Pelosi. Something is wrong with this picture.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like