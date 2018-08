Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

The advertisements on TV for these political causes and candidates have sometimes become downright redundant, nasty and obnoxious. When I cast my ballot in November, I will be voting for whatever cause or politician has been the least obnoxious and offensive.

Do you people have any idea how offensive you have become? Maybe you should consider getting better advisers. But my guess is that nothing will change.