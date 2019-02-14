Negative consequences of Gov. Sisolak’s agenda is entirely predictable

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All government officeholders and legislators should be required to take a couple of courses in basic economics so they would understand the universal unalterable laws of supply and demand. Attempts by governments to circumvent them always lead to unexpected consequences.

Yet many of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposals will certainly lead to disastrous results that are not unexpected and are entirely predictable. Mandating prevailing wages for school construction will result in crowded schools. A large bump in the minimum wage will increase teenage unemployment, homelessness and restaurant closings. Allowing collective bargaining for state employees will lead to higher taxes. All predictable. Just look at other big cities with the same policies.

If our legislators have any understanding of basic economics, they will not consider any of these proposals.