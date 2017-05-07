Nevada attorney general must quit dawdling on enforcement of background check law

Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

In response to Victor Joecks’ Thursday commentary and his desperate attempt to try to justify Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s inaction on enforcement of the background check law passed by voters in November:

Our attorney general should be spending all of his time finding ways to make Nevada safer, instead of flying to Atlanta and speaking to the NRA leadership and trying to raise money for his upcoming gubernatorial run. As a Nevadan, I find it disturbing that instead of finding a way to work with the FBI to implement the law, Mr. Laxalt is focused on his personal future and not public safety.

The background checks performed in Nevada have already stopped more than 5,000 prohibited sales in Nevada over the past five years. Imagine how many more deaths and injuries could be prevented if we closed the loophole on private gun sales in our state.

The law of Nevada is that all gun sales require a background check. Mr. Laxalt does not get to pick and choose the laws based on political calculations, Background checks work and save lives. By his inaction, Mr. Laxalt makes us less safe every day as he plays politics with this law.