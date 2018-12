David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Congrats, Democrats. You control both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office. So how about a state lottery? Most Nevadans are in favor. Call it Nevada Bucks. Imagine the revenue.

And a name change for the airport is a good idea. Because recreational marijuana is legal — and with an eye toward increased visitation — how about Hey We Weed International?