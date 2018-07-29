Nevada Democrats over the top on opposition to pregnancy centers

Thank you to Victor Joecks for continuing to shine light on the hypocritical pro-abortion politicians who believe the word “choice” applies only to abortion.

Mr. Joecks’ July 25 commentary included a quote from the campaign manager for Democrat attorney general nominee Aaron Ford stating that his Republican opponent is “out of step with Nevada women, who have the right to make their own health care decisions.” Aaron Ford, Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani, among others, are the candidates who are out of touch with their constituents.

Countless numbers of women have exercised their “choice” for life, not abortion, by turning to Women’s Resource Medical Centers and First Choice Pregnancy Center. By condemning those institutions, these candidates demonstrate how little respect they have for anyone who holds an opinion contrary to their own.