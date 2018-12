Will they have the moral courage to stand up to the casinos?

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Now that the Democrats hold the reins of power in Nevada, I wonder if any politician will have the moral courage to stand up to the casinos. Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has hinted a property tax might be on the table. Well, what about an increased casino tax?

Casino owners don’t mind paying in other jurisdictions double what they pay here. And then they have the nerve to charge Nevadans and everyone else parking fees. I think it only fair that lawmakers reciprocate and increase their tax rate.