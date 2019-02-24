Nevada Democrats, the death penalty and abortion

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections

I wanted to gag when I read the argument from Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo, D-Las Vegas, about ending the death penalty in Nevada. Supposedly, we would save the money being spent in court to fight appeals, etc. and all this money would go to “education and other resources.” Well, we all know how that works. It doesn’t. Mr. Fumo never mentions the enormous cost for decades of housing and medical care while we coddle the worst, most disgusting humans in our society.

I have an idea. In the Scott Dozier case, they couldn’t seem to come up with the perfect mixture of drugs to end the life of a convicted killer. So why don’t they just use the same method they use for killing unborn babies? Or even for babies that are already born? Democrats don’t seem to have a problem with that.

I have held the fetus of a miscarried 3-month-old in my hand. There was no doubt this was a precious human who, for reasons unknown, could not complete his development. But none of us has a right to purposefully end this life.

Rid our society of the burden and the risk of keeping the animals alive who harm us. Save the lives of those who are innocent.