Nevada Democrats try to quash Read By 3

Congratulations to legislative Democrats, who recently proposed that third-graders who are not proficient in reading should not repeat the third grade. Do these lawyers somehow believe that students who have difficulty reading will magically become more proficient readers simply because they have been promoted to the fourth grade? The facts say otherwise.

Sadly only 31 percent of fourth-graders are proficient in reading and only 28 percent of eighth-graders make the grade. Is this the way the Clark County School District prepares students for the more challenging high-paying jobs of the future?

I ask state Democrats and district trustees to solve this equation: cannot read at third grade level = move to fourth grade = struggle through eighth grade = 72 percent chance of not reading at eighth-grade level = four times more likely to drop out of high school. Answer: a difficult life with limited earning potential.