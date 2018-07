That seems like a win-win for all.

Brandon Taylor’s Saturday letter was right on about electric vehicle drivers not paying their share of road repairs. But I think there is an answer.

I assume such car owners don’t need to conduct a smog check. So why not have them go in to have their mileage recorded and sent to the DMV? Every renewal afterward they could be charged for the mileage driven based on what the normal gasoline car owner would pay in taxes.

That seems like a win-win for all.