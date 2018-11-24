Nevada Gaming Commission treats scofflaw gaming company with kid gloves

What does C.G. Technology have to do to lose its license?

The great Nevada Gaming Commission says anybody, no matter what they do, can have a license. The panel fined CG Technology $1.75 million, even though the company cheated customers on bets, took bets from out of state and took bets after games started (Nov. 16 Review-Journal).

The company operates eight sports books in Las Vegas. In 2014, under a different name, the company was fined $5.5 million.

How long can you cheat your customers? Las Vegas standards are helping sports books all over the country. But do they tell them about CG Technology?