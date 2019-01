Let other states keep their own waste.

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

So Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., wants to ship all his nuclear waste to Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). Tennessee has three nuclear plants. Nevada has none. Yet he wants to send Tennessee’s nuclear waste to our home state.

Perhaps our newly elected representatives will submit legislation that any state that creates radioactive waste store that waste in their own state indefinitely. Nevada is a proud state and not somebody else’s backyard.