Nevada kids the victims of gutless politicians

Once again, the children of Nevada have become victims of gutless politicians. Every year we hear from the education industry in every major city that the answer to better education is money. Yet every year we see no improvement, a slide back or more excuses. Our children are the future of this country, yet year after year we have dumbed them down by reducing the the requirements needed to graduate and earn a decent living.

Parents, if you don’t get your backsides in gear, do your parental responsibilities at home and force public schools to do their jobs, your children will fail as adults. Useless politicians who think pot is more important than education are failing your children and their futures.

Parents should have the ability to remove their children from failing schools and have some assistance from the very government that is failing those same children.