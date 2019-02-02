Nevada must revamp pot license process

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Nevada is mishandling our state’s newest industry, marijuana. The Review-Journal’s Jan. 25 article “Pot license applications spark $125M lawsuit” details some of the lawsuits that are piling up.

The Department of Taxation awarded only a few companies more than half of the 61 licenses issued for 2018. This prevented many smaller, local companies that were applying for their first dispensary license from getting one. One large company, Verano Holdings from Illinois, received 11 licenses. This is not fair to Nevada companies.

When asked about all this at a recent public event, Gov. Steve Sisolak stated his new Cannabis Compliance Board would be looking at the entire process. We need this oversight.

The state should revisit the last round of licensing and distribute new dispensary licenses to as many deserving Nevada companies as possible. Also, licensed grow and production facilities, owned by Nevadans and in good standing with the state, should be allowed to retail their own products. These efforts would help keep Nevada’s marijuana proceeds in Nevada.