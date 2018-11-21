As a taxpayer who values his paycheck, I was quite concerned when I read the Nov. 14 letter about the perils that await us now that we’ve elected Democrats to our state government. Then I recalled that I moved here from a state led by Democrats for years. The state has a solid education system, a robust diversified economy, less crime and progressive ideas surrounding immigration. I’ll sleep well knowing this state is now on the right track.
Nevada now on the right track
With Democrats in power
November 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm