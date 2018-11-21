Letters

Nevada now on the right track

Jim Telschow Las Vegas
November 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

As a taxpayer who values his paycheck, I was quite concerned when I read the Nov. 14 letter about the perils that await us now that we’ve elected Democrats to our state government. Then I recalled that I moved here from a state led by Democrats for years. The state has a solid education system, a robust diversified economy, less crime and progressive ideas surrounding immigration. I’ll sleep well knowing this state is now on the right track.

