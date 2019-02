The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Maybe if Nevada government officials were not so bullheaded about nuclear issues in Nevada, the Department of Energy would be willing to talk (“Plutonium secretly sent,” Thursday Review-Journal). There is a lot of future in atomic energy, so why not find ways to make it work for Nevada as well as the whole country?

Our new governor should act like a leader and not like a kid who just dropped his ice cream cone.