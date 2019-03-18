Nevada officials want it both ways on things nuclear

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times/TNS

The March 3 commentary by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (“Nuke waste politics and plutonium shipments”) puts everything in perspective concerning our forked-tongued politicos and nuclear waste. Mr. Perry points out that the “Nevada National Security Site is supported by the nearly 3,000 Nevadans who play an incredibly important role in ensuring our missions are executed.” He also notes that the Nevada National Security Site “plays a vital role economically in the state, representing a nearly $1 billion annual economic impact.”

Both of these facts explain why every Nevada politician, from Harry Reid to Gov. Steve Sisolak, have spoken out of both sides of their mouths on this toxic issue.