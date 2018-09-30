Nevada politicians are annoying voters

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

I can’t believe the money these politicians spend on TV commercials (the same ones over and over). The commercials get switched off as quickly as we can. Then there are the mailings, which go right into the garbage at my house. I’m sure we are not the only ones who do this. Do those running for office think we are stupid enough to listen to this bull over and over?

I would be more impressed if one of these folks would donate the money to a food bank or St. Jude’s Hospital for kids instead of paying to put this repetitive junk on my TV.

Wake up, politicians.