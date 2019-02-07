So our politicians are up in arms that weapons-grade plutonium was shipped to a facility that tests weapons-grade plutonium. It’s either utter brilliance on their part or feigned righteous indignation. Maybe if they spent more time addressing real problems — such as a broken immigration system that has allowed 12 million illegals to invade — Congress’ approval rating wouldn’t be on par with used car salesmen (no offense to used car salesmen).
Nevada politicians should quit worrying about plutonium shipments
Let’s address real issues, instead.
February 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm