Letters

Nevada politicians should quit worrying about plutonium shipments

Victor Moss Las Vegas
February 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

So our politicians are up in arms that weapons-grade plutonium was shipped to a facility that tests weapons-grade plutonium. It’s either utter brilliance on their part or feigned righteous indignation. Maybe if they spent more time addressing real problems — such as a broken immigration system that has allowed 12 million illegals to invade — Congress’ approval rating wouldn’t be on par with used car salesmen (no offense to used car salesmen).

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like