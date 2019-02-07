Nevada politicians should quit worrying about plutonium shipments

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times/TNS

So our politicians are up in arms that weapons-grade plutonium was shipped to a facility that tests weapons-grade plutonium. It’s either utter brilliance on their part or feigned righteous indignation. Maybe if they spent more time addressing real problems — such as a broken immigration system that has allowed 12 million illegals to invade — Congress’ approval rating wouldn’t be on par with used car salesmen (no offense to used car salesmen).