Nevada Republicans need to embrace moderates such as Gov. Brian Sandoval

John Ringler Henderson
November 23, 2018 - 11:56 am
 

In response to letter-writer Ray Kolander (Nov. 13) regarding Gov. Brian Sandoval: One of the big reasons the Republicans are losing statewide is people such as Mr. Kolander marginalizing moderates by using terms for them such as “RINO.” Would you rather have a Steve Sisolak or a centrist such as Gov. Sandoval?

I’m in the Democratic Party, but I am middle of the road and will take a Sandoval every time. We are so lucky he wanted to serve this state rather than pursue greater ambitions. He brought a ton of dignity back to the office after the Jim Gibbons debacle.

Republicans can keep their extremists such as the gun nut they nominated for governor — if they don’t want to win. And how about watching a variety of great American media? Fox News and their dim prophecies are leading us down such a sad path. Oblivion is not imminent.

