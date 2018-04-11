Nevada Republicans will have only themselves to blame for any November blue wave

The message is stale and they haven’t figured out how to use social media effectively.

Your Monday editorial, “A blue wave rising?” was an interesting read. You made some good points and shared important facts.

The problem, as this Republican for more than 52 years sees it, is the GOP. In my opinion, Republican officials haven’t learned anything from President Donald Trump and how he ran his successful campaign. The slate of candidates is — with a few exceptions — a shuffling of the same old, same old.

The message is stale, they haven’t figured out how to use social media effectively and — for the life of me — I can’t understand why they don’t have any kind of worthwhile outreach effort.

The Nevada Republican Party needs to rework the dusty playbook, be innovative, show why voting for the GOP is the smart move and get people who know something about sales and marketing to shake things up.

Unfortunately, I have every confidence that nothing will change except the Silver State turning from red to blue. Ugh.