Nevada should impose higher registration fees on electric car owners

Time for them to pay their “fair share.”

You recently printed a letter arguing that electric car drivers pay nothing toward maintaining our roads. I am told South Carolina has instituted a fix to this problem. I’ll illustrate using made-up numbers.

The buyer of a $20,000 vehicle pays x for the registration. The buyer of a hybrid pays x plus $200. The owner of a non-gas vehicle (electric, natural gas, etc.) pays x plus $500. These extra dollars go directly into the highway fund.

Now I can understand the mysterious undefined term— paying your “fair share.” I would hope during our next legislative session something like this is adopted for Nevada.