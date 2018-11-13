Nevada should join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The way we elect the president is broken. Someone can get the most votes nationwide and still not become president.

Nevada should join the other states that have passed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who wins the popular vote. It has been enacted in 12 states with 172 electoral votes. The movement will be effective when enacted by states with 98 more electoral votes.

It’s common sense. Please support legislation to guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most votes nationally.