Nevada state workers need collective bargaining

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

I had the privilege of spending a month in Nevada helping educate state workers on the benefits of collective bargaining. The stories of corruption, unmeritorious promotions, safety issues and verbal abuse — along with the incredibly high employee pension payments — have put Nevada state workers close to the poverty line.

I heard stories of many workers having to take out 50-year mortgages and of 25-year employees making less than $30,000 a year. Meanwhile, it seems as if everyone else in Nevada is doing well and contributing little to the pension system.

Shame on your business groups that are determined to continue to balance the state’s budget on the backs of the people who take care of your roads, educate your children, keep your citizens safe and loyally perform countless other tasks every day. They deserve better.