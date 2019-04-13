Nevada teachers union tries to hamstring the competition

The Nevada State Education Association supports Assembly Bill 462, championed by Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, who chairs the Education Committee. This bill would outlaw all new charter schools until 2021 and will effectively shut off an educational alternative for parents.

Today, more than 48,000 students are enrolled in charter schools, up from 500 14 years ago. Why? Parents prefer options for educating their children. The enrollment explosion demonstrates charter schools work.

Unfortunately, the teachers union supports the message being put forward by Mr. Thompson: If the Clark County School District cannot provide a better educational experience than local charters, we’ll just eliminate the competition rather than try to improve the product.

Mr. Thompson, why not support a bill that forces improvement and innovation at the district, eliminates tenure and rewards teachers for performance and results?