Letters

Nevada voting laws need tweaking

Steven Coshow Las Vegas
November 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nevada’s voting laws need to be fixed. My wife and I both voted and felt very uncomfortable with the process. We weren’t even required to show ID. The worker explained that the mailed booklet was all that was needed. We both were afforded a stylist like the one you use on a tablet. My signature in no way resembled my true signature. The poll worker explained that the computer would know the signatures even though we could not recognize them.

We live in the 21st century. Technology can find a better way. I am embarrassed to be a Nevadan at this time.

