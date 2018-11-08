Nevadans have spoken

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The election is over, and the people of Nevada have spoken. But here’s the thing: If you voted straight Democrat, I don’t want to hear any squawking this time next year when your property taxes (or rent rates) have increased, your tuition has gone up, it costs more to fill your gas tank, the price of the goods and services you purchase has risen and it has become even harder to navigate through the red tape if you want to open a business, gain an occupational license, seek any government records or get an appointment with your doctor. This is what you voted for.