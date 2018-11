Nevada voters made a huge error by electing a Democrat as governor, sending Jacky Rosen to Washington as a senator and rewarding the other Democrats who got elected Tuesday.

Thankfully, Republicans increased their majority in the U.S. Senate. But I can’t believe Nancy Pelosi may again be in charge of the House. I hope the changes President Donald Trump has made, which are so right for this country, will not be erased by the unworkable policies of the Democrats.