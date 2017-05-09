Nevadans pay plenty in state and local taxes

Creators.com

Recent letter writer James Sida claims we Las Vegans have a “low” tax burden because of the casinos (May 5 Review Journal). While his assertion may be partially true, it is not entirely correct.

First of all, the casinos are paying only 6.75 percent, a number that has barely budged in ages thanks to casino manipulation of various Nevada legislators. In addition, instead of a state income tax, Nevada has the Department of Motor Vehicles. My last registration was a whopping $833. The registration itself was only $33 of the total. The remaining $800 was taken by a potpourri of a dozen separate governmental agencies.

So, Mr. Sida, check your DMV receipt next time you pay your registration. Las Vegans are paying for a lot more than you think.