Nevadans should protect their pets from the dog flue

There have already been reported cases of dog deaths due to the dog flu in California and Northern Nevada (“Local vets say shoo to dog flu,” Tuesday Review-Journal). With the thousands and thousands of visitors who come to our valley every week from neighboring states in their vehicles with their pets, it is likely that Las Vegas will shortly have some cases of the dog flu and some dog deaths.

When we feel really, really sick, we use the expression “As sick as a dog.” We must try to protect our dogs from feeling that way.

The dog flu may be coming, but we can minimize it: Have your dog vaccinated, keep it from close contact with other dogs and make sure your groomer is not grooming any pets that have not been vaccinated.

Call on your HOA, the city and the county to post dog flu warning signs at dog parks, playgrounds and trails. These entities should also strictly enforce the leash laws and the pickup and proper removal of dog feces.

Every day “man’s best friend” protects us. It’s our turn to protect them.