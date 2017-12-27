Letters

Nevada’s congressional Democrats have their sights set on your money

Bruce Blough North Las Vegas
December 26, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Votes in Congress this past week reveal much about Nevada’s elected representatives. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus, both Democrats, each voted against a bill to put more money in the pockets of taxpayers, families and businesses. I guess they know how to spend your money better than you do, without giving you that choice. Fortunately, a legislative majority saw it much differently.

Sen. Cortez Masto and Rep. Titus also voted to shut down the government, which would have resulted in withholding payments for various social programs that benefit nearly half of America.

It seems that Harry Reid’s precedent of non-support for anything to do with helping Americans has trickled over into the representatives elected by Nevada Democrats. You should all remember these votes against your best interests during their next election cycles.

