Nevada’s Democratic U.S. senator and diversity

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. AP Photo/John Locher

Congratulations, voters of Nevada. You got what you deserve in electing Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro. As the Review-Journal’s Thursday editorial (“At the alter of diversity”) exposes, this so-called diversity champion has in her own mind rewritten the whole concept of “most qualified.”

To mandate diversity over trying to hire the most qualified is a road map to mediocrity.

How do you think Sen. Cortez Mastro would feel about setting strict diversity mandates for all athletic teams on which the majority, or even all, the players are male and/or of color?

I rest my case.