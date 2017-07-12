Nevada’s godfather still calling the shots for state Democrats

Just when we thought Harry Reid was finally gone, he’s back and now has three votes — Jacky Rosen, Dina Titus and Ruben Kihuen.

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Just when we thought Harry Reid was finally gone, he’s back and now has three votes — Jacky Rosen, Dina Titus and Ruben Kihuen. Kudos to Roger Maly for his July 7 letter criticizing Nevada’s congressional Democrats for opposing Kate’s Law. Does it make any sense that they would vote in favor of illegal felons over the safety of the law-abiding, working, taxpaying, American citizens they supposedly represent?

Sadly, it appears that GOP Sen. Dean Heller is going that way, as well, on health care and we may have to find some true American to replace him next.