Nevada’s new opioid law will hurt patients who truly need pain relief

A new law, the Nevada Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Act, is meant to combat Nevada opioid problem. While it is the result of good intentions, it may only worsen the suffering of those with actual pain.

Several people need painkillers to function on a day-to-day basis. These are not addicts, but they are dependent on them. These are men and women who now may have a harder time getting the drugs that are vital to their health. We can’t, as a state, ignore this problem.

New laws such as this only worsen the problem of opioids by pushing people with legitimate pain to use illegal drugs to deal with their condition. My father is a example of this. He has chronic pain and may now have a harder time getting the drugs that he needs to walk and move.

We shouldn’t restrict these people just because some people abuse these drugs. Many doctors themselves think the law will not help and will only put a burden on doctors and pain specialists who are already constrained by the overwhelming amount of patients.

We must set up programs that educate doctors on alternative treatments and help patients understand the risks of these drugs. We also need programs that help those addicted to opioids.