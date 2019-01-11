Letters

Nevada’s population continues to boom.

David Slater Las Vegas
January 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Jan. 3 editorial regarding Nevada’s growing population, a message to those packing their bags to move here: Please bring your own water.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like