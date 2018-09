In response to the Review-Journal’s Sunday front-page article “Cashing out unused hours”: Why not do what the military does? Soldiers are not allowed to carry more than 60 days leave (vacation days) into the next fiscal year. It’s a use-it-or-lose-it scenario. Why not do the same for all public employees?

A second option is to cap the dollar amount for unused time, vacation or otherwise. Think the unions will go along with it? As taxpayers, it’s their money that’s being paid out also.