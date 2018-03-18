Letters

Nevada’s Public Employees Retirement System isn’t trying to hide anything

Betty Jean Waite Las Vegas
March 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I am writing after reading numerous times in the Review-Journal about how the Nevada Policy Research Institute insists that the Public Employees Retirement System release personal information about state retirees.

I retired from the Clark County School District in 2000. I was a “support” staff person. I am here to tell you that while working for the school district, I paid money into my retirement. I paid that out of each check.

My monthly retirement income from PERS is in the $700 a month range. I doubt if anyone would consider that a large amount of money. I certainly couldn’t live off that if I weren’t getting spousal support. I get a small raise once a year. I have learned to pinch pennies in order to survive.

I doubt seriously that the Clark County School District or PERS are hiding anything about their finances, and I am tired of reading that they are.

