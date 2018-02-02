Nevada’s schizophrenia on smoking

Monday’s editorial on the poor job Nevada seems to be doing in curbing smoking shows just how schizophrenic our society has really become. On the one hand, it rightly warns against the use of tobacco products while, on the other, pushing for the legalized use of marijuana for “recreational” purposes!

I am not fond of government dictating to adults what they may or not do to themselves, but I question why anyone in his right mind would believe it is a good thing to inhale, ingest or inject “recreational” substances that are known to have a toxicity to them.

Later in life (assuming the “recreational” drugs do not kill them first), these folks will pay a hefty price health-wise for the irresponsible use of these substances. As always, taxpayers will be asked to foot the bill for their cost. I do have an objection to that.