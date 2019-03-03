Nevada’s Senate Democrats vote for infanticide

I applaud Victor Joecks’ Feb. 27 column. I hope all the fools who voted Democrat in November are proud of themselves. Forty-four Senate Democrats, including our own Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, just voted for infanticide.

Make no mistake, the Born Alive Act had nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with abortion or women’s health. It was not, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cortez Masto falsely proclaimed, a GOP attempt to control a woman’s body.

Shame on them and all of their Democrat killers … I mean buddies. My question: How can any sane person vote for these senators when they come up for re-election and look their own children in the eyes? I hope this vote is remembered on Election Day 2020 and beyond.