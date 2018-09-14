Nevada’s veterans have Heller to thank

You don’t know who to believe anymore in the world of politics, but this I do know, Sen. Dean Heller has done more than any other representative for us veterans here in Nevada. I moved here in 1972 and have seen and heard lots of them. Some were good while others could have cared less about us veterans. Senator Heller answered my questions every time I contacted his office. Somethings he has done things that I have not agreed with, but overall he’s a straight shooter. He may associate with President Trump but he does not associate with Jane Fonda.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, left, U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev, and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, right, put their hands on their chests during the national anthem as they attend the Memorial Day event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Boulder City. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I’m grateful that he has paid a lot of attention to veterans’ welfare issues, whether at the federal level or for those of us who make Nevada our home.