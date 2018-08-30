New Clark County School District discipline policy is ridiculous

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County School District has become affordable child care. Those of us in the trenches — the classrooms — will now lose the last remnant of control we possess. According to your Saturday article “School district moves to change discipline effort,” we will now have to keep on our campuses those involved in “minor criminal acts.”

So students who are not coming to us for the purpose of education but rather because they are forced to are now aware they have free rein to, among other things, possess drug paraphernalia or less than one ounce of THC, disturb the peace, resist a public officer, commit petty larceny, damage school property or be truant.

This was approved by our incredibly inept School Board, the members of which should be asked to immediately resign. They have put the safety, health and learning opportunities of the rest of our students at risk and should be liable for any harm coming to the students who come for the right reasons.

The board has added what could be the last ingredient to a dangerous recipe of hundreds of unfilled teaching positions, overcrowded classrooms, mismanaged funds, uninvolved parents and a top layer of bureaucratic fat. Shame on you all for allowing this to happen.