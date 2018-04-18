Whoever is considered for the Clark County School District superintendent opening must reveal his or her plan to improve student achievement. Internal candidates have had enough time to show us a plan to lift the majority of our children out of low achievement but, after many years, we are still at the bottom of the national student achievement list.
New Clark County School District superintendent must have plan to improve student achievement
Internal candidates part of a failing system
April 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm