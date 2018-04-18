Letters

New Clark County School District superintendent must have plan to improve student achievement

Teddy B. Osantowski Henderson
April 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Whoever is considered for the Clark County School District superintendent opening must reveal his or her plan to improve student achievement. Internal candidates have had enough time to show us a plan to lift the majority of our children out of low achievement but, after many years, we are still at the bottom of the national student achievement list.

