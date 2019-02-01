New domestic violence collaboration is a great idea

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

What a great idea that Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett conceived to assist victims of domestic violence and reduce future occurrences and possibly deaths (Jan. 25 Review-Journal). The new program in the northwest area ensures SafeNest advocates are dispatched along with police on domestic violence calls. The on-the-spot counseling and ability to provide a safe place for victims during the heat of the moment is invaluable.

The article notes that more than 300 victims have been helped and there have been no recurring calls in 92 percent of cases. These are mind-boggling statistics. In these days of political logjams, it is heartening to hear about agencies working creatively together to solve a problem. Kudos to Lt. Hatchett.