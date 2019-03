AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File

Kudos to the Review-Journal for Henry Brean’s series on the water shortage facing Nevada. It was interesting that the first article painted a grim picture of what could occur, yet the same edition included a blurb about KB Homes buying 52 acres of land for $30 million.

I can only hope that KB bought the land to open an outdoor park with no water slides or pools rather than to apply for permits to build houses. Of course, I also believe in the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny.