New look great for the Review-Journal

I am 40-year subscriber to the Review-Journal, but a first-time writer to this column. I would like to thank the paper for the recent positive changes. The new look is great and the larger print is very much appreciated. Also, the recent reporting on the convention authority expense reports was a real eye opener.

I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. She does not represent my district, but at the April 5 zoning commission meeting, her direct and tactful statement on an item really showed us what this community is all about. We should be proud to have her as a voice for the all the residents of Clark County.

I encourage everyone to attend at least one county commission meeting. If you can’t make it in person, at least follow it on on television. Watch your local government at work for you.