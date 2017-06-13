ad-fullscreen
Letters

New projects on the Strip are great, but …

Darlene Nix Henderson
June 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with interest the projects on the drawing boards for our Las Vegas area in the next three to four years — and a couple really boggle the mind with their use of the area’s water supply (Sunday Review-Journal). Resorts World of Las Vegas with 3,000 more hotel rooms? Yes, Steve Wynn, who has done great things for our city and Nevada, but … Wynn Paradise Park, with a planned 20-acre Lagoon surrounded by white-sand beaches and a boardwalk?

My concern and questions are: Has this water been obtained from another source that we are not aware of? Or are Lake Mead and the Colorado River on the drawing board for these projects? Where, oh where is the water coming from?

