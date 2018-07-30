New school superintendent should have more urgency on school safety

I was shocked to read the Review-Journal’s July 21 article “Students share their safety concerns.” What shocked me the most was that Jesus Jara, the new Clark County School District superintendent, told the students he would “talk to lawmakers at the next legislative session” in February. Unless I am mistaken, February is seven months away.

Mr. Jara is brand-new on the job. He has, however, already developed a political method to postpone action. Putting off student safety isn’t acceptable.

Evidently, Mr. Jara is not really concerned about student safety. How many students will have to face unsafe conditions for seven more months?