Letters

New standard for American justice

Linda Catala Las Vegas
September 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a proud mother of two successful adult sons. I hope that a woman doesn’t come out of the woodwork, 40 years later, to remember some indiscretions that my sons may have committed in high school.

It scares me to think that the burden of proof is now on the innocent to prove his/her innocence. No longer does the accuser have to present witnesses and evidence in a timely manner. No, now you can simply make accusations and see what sticks.

This is not the system of justice in America. It’s innocent until proven guilty.

