News outlets distorting the Trump presidency

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

I am an ordinary citizen who has never really mixed much in politics (publicly). For the past year, I have watched and listened with growing alarm at the hateful and terrible coverage of the so-called news outlets. Now their hate is so visible, they really do not care how badly it takes down our country — and believe me, it has.

If anyone thinks the shooting of Republicans at the baseball field was not connected with the hate-spewing left, they are just as guilty as those spewing all the hatred.

Likewise, anyone thinking the BFF of Comey will give President Trump a fair and honest investigation has a brain the size of a pea. His appointment was set up by the hold-over Obama Justice Department that has been doing the leaking. An amateur could figure that out.

How stupid do think the American people are? Why on Earth do you think Mr. Trump triumphed?