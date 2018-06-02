NFL owners can set their own rules

If NFL players want to bring attention to a cause, they should take some of those millions and get involved with their communities.

In response to Richard Strickland’s Monday letter on the NFL and national anthem protests:

Mr. Strickland states that, under the Constitution, “no one has the right to deny anyone such political activism.” Wrong. It is the government that cannot deny anyone the right to protest.

The NFL is not the government. It is a multibillion-dollar business whose revenue declined an estimated 10 percent last year. I’m not sure what job Mr. Strickland had, but I know that if I show up to my job and take a knee while I’m supposed to be helping my employer make money, I’ll be fired in a heartbeat.

If NFL players want to bring attention to a cause, they should take some of those millions and get involved with their communities. Taking a knee cost them nothing, but it cost their employers $1.4 billion last year. Virtue signaling at its very best. Either be part of the solution or shut up and play football.